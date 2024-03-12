MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $129.97

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $129.97 or 0.00183225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $682.40 million and approximately $127.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00017677 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00025437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,930.47 or 0.99996996 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 129.55641327 USD and is up 12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $424,508,804.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

