M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

M&F Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MFBP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357. M&F Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

M&F Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

