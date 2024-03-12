Michelle Poole Sells 5,074 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $634,148.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Poole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95.

Crocs Stock Down 0.9 %

CROX traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Crocs by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

