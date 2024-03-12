Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MITSY traded down $18.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $858.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $555.62 and a 1-year high of $944.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

