MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 15,700.0% in February

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 15,700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MonotaRO Trading Up 7.1 %

OTCMKTS:MONOY traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 37,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.69. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

