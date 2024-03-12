Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

