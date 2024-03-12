Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Update

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the February 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.87.
Montage Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What are earnings reports?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.