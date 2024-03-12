Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $204,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,752,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,079,230. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.