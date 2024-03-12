MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MTN Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.05.
MTN Group Company Profile
