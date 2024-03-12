MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Up 180.0% in February

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTNOY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

