Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 4th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Myers Industries has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $772.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MYE. KeyCorp increased their price target on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

