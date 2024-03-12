Nano Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $233.81 million and $15.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00002454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,509.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.00600036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00136522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.00203154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00053204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

