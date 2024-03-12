Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Nanophase Technologies alerts:

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It produces engineered nanomaterial products from antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide formulation for use in various markets, such as energy storage, exterior coatings, integrated circuiy and data storage, optical surface polishing, personal care, plastics, and textiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanophase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanophase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.