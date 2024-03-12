Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, an increase of 330.3% from the February 14th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nate’s Food Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMD remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,780,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,486,813. Nate’s Food has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Nate’s Food

Nate's Food Co engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company is also focusing on licensing its food products comprising a ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter delivered in a pressurized can.

