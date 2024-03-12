Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in February

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $25.16.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
