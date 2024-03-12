Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in February

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

