NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.08 Per Share

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NetEase has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.00. The stock had a trading volume of 265,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $103.33. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $118.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetEase by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after buying an additional 191,068 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,572,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,486,000 after buying an additional 664,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

