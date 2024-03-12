New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 14th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Age Metals Trading Up 6.8 %

New Age Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 365,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,515. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

