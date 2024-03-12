New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the February 14th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
New Age Metals Trading Up 6.8 %
New Age Metals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 365,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,515. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
New Age Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.