New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 356.8% in February

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 356.8% from the February 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

New World Development Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NDVLY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. New World Development has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get New World Development alerts:

New World Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.