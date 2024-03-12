NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 1,135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 239,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.
About NN
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
