NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.00

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1579806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -152.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

