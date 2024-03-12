NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 1,881.8% from the February 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NPSKY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. 227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349. NSK has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.74.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

