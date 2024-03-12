Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI) Short Interest Up 234.6% in February

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 234.6% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nvni Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVNI traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19. Nvni Group has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Nvni Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Nvni Group Company Profile
Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.
