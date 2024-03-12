Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Tops $70.31 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $70.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.99 or 0.05591907 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00075190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00019666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

