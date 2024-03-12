Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 14th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPINL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

