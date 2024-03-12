OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 24,000.0% in February

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 24,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OneSoft Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OSSIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 114,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,970. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.
About OneSoft Solutions
