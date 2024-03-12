OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Up 24,000.0% in February

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 24,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OSSIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 114,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,970. OneSoft Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

