Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 29.9% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $168.72 million and $17.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

