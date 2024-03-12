Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the February 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

OROVY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 2,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

