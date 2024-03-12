Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 14th

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 14th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLK traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,643. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.57 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,560,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 277,326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 701.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 188,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

