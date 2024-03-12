Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 10,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $20.44.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oversea-Chinese Banking
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.