Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

OTCMKTS OVCHY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 10,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,938. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

