Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. 823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
