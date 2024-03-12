Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Short Interest Down 95.1% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCN traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

