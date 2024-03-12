Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacific Green Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

OTCMKTS PGTK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 12,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Featured Stories

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulfur dioxide, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

