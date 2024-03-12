PAR Technology’s (PAR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAR. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE PAR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 584,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 149,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

