PAR Technology’s (PAR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAR. TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark began coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

PAR Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE PAR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.11. 584,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 149,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

