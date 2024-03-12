Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 28th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of PXT opened at C$21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.50. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.17 and a 1 year high of C$30.06.
In other Parex Resources news, Director Sigmund Cornelius acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,750.00. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
