Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Parks! America Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Parks! America stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.
Parks! America Company Profile
