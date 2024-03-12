Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Parks! America Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Parks! America stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,704. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Parks! America has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

