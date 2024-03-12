Pax Dollar 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.52 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $202.74 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 202,801,072 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.