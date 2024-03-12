PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in February

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 14th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PCCWY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

