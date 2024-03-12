PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in February

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 14th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PCCW Price Performance
PCCWY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
About PCCW
