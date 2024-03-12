PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Short Interest Update

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 453.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 68,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 55,881 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ PEPL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $11.00.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Company Profile

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

