Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE TLK traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter valued at $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $8,042,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 251,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth about $5,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,451,000 after acquiring an additional 240,626 shares during the period.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.