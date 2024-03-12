Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

PFE traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,466,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,196,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.