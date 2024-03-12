PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ISD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. 81,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,162. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,737,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,523,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

