Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Up 900.0% in February

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ PHAR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522. The company has a market capitalization of $797.27 million, a P/E ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

