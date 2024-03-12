Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 195.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

