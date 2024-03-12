Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pinnacle Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBNK traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.57. Pinnacle Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

Pinnacle Bank Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

