Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $33.46 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $118,019.87 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00074042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

