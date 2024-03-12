Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Porsche Automobil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
