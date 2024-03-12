Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the February 14th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Price Performance
PPCB traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 1,273,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,592. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Propanc Biopharma
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Propanc Biopharma
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.