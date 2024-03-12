Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the February 14th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,333,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

PPCB traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 1,273,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,592. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. It offers PRP, a formulation lead product that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

