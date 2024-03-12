PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,875.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 33,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.37.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

