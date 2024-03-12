PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 1,875.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
PT Astra International Tbk stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.59. 33,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.37.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
