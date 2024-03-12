Quantum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,052.77 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 99.9% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $11.21 and approximately $1,052.77 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00017361 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00025356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,073.77 or 1.00012242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00181777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $451.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

