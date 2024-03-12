QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147,787.00

QUASA (QUA) traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $147,787.00 and approximately $646.06 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00017624 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00024924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,195.89 or 1.00030862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.00179819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00091104 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $73.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

