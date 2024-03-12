Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,957. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $478.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,245 shares of company stock worth $335,185. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

