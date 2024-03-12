Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.7% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $4,795,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.67. 4,657,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

